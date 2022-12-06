Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $395.00 at UBS Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $333.00 to $395.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $405.88.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $381.13 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $442.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.98.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

