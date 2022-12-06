Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $7.47 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $246.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

