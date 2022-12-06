Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on LUNA. StockNews.com cut Luna Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on Luna Innovations from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $7.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $246.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.
