LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.76. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,078,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 948.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 172,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 64.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 58,229 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,466,000 after buying an additional 216,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

