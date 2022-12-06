Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $15.00. The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 220652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 206.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,109 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 195.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Lyft by 30.7% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 47,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

