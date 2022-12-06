Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.30

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.30 and last traded at C$6.30, with a volume of 217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.

Madison Pacific Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$374.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,655,820 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 126,990 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office properties.

