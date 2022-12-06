Magic Internet Money (MIM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.93 Billion

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $535,775.96 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

