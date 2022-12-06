Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $17.31

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $16.83. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 479 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 2.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.87 million, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09.
Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
