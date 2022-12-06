Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $17.31

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $16.83. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 479 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.87 million, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 30.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

