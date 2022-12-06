Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor accounts for about 2.2% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $17,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,580,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,636,000 after acquiring an additional 56,850 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 663,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 597,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 413,955 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 82.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 187,859 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

MX opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

(Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.