Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$24.45 on Tuesday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$18.85 and a 1-year high of C$32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 611.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Vincent Henry sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$619,443.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,243.21. In related news, Senior Officer Ian Vincent Henry sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$619,443.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,243.21. Also, Senior Officer Randall Huffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.10, for a total transaction of C$502,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,841,637.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MFI shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

