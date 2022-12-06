Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $54.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marvell Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.81.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $42.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

