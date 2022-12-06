Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Position Increased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. Masimo accounts for approximately 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Masimo worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 36.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 74.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ MASI opened at $142.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $299.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.27.

Several research firms have commented on MASI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.43.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.