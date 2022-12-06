Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.12

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 3772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise Trading Down 4.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.04 million, a P/E ratio of 73.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 3.27%. Analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Materialise by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

(Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.