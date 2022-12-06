Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.12

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 3772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $538.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 5.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,201,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,723,000 after acquiring an additional 300,167 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,304,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,249,000 after buying an additional 56,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Materialise by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 53.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Materialise by 1.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 285,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

(Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.