Matrix Capital Management Company LP Acquires 52,956 Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,956 shares during the period. Imago BioSciences accounts for approximately 0.1% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s holdings in Imago BioSciences were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Imago BioSciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,060,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,759,000 after buying an additional 212,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 146.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,415,000 after buying an additional 1,954,112 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,703,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 823,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after buying an additional 206,694 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGO remained flat at $35.86 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,451. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $36.00 price objective on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

