Matrix Capital Management Company LP Raises Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,592,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414,209 shares during the quarter. GLOBALFOUNDRIES comprises approximately 11.5% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned 2.37% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES worth $507,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 15.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 76,605 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 40.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 15.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GFS stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $61.20. 8,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.