Matson (NYSE:MATX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.25

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.25 and last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 8167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.65%.

In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,538.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,148. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 535.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 471,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 397,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $802,830,000 after acquiring an additional 204,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 113.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 201,833 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Matson by 754.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 196,894 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

