Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Jay Remley Sells 54,076 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,554.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 538,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,459.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matterport Stock Performance

Matterport stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.98. 2,325,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,980,349. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $856.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

About Matterport

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Matterport by 79.6% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 3.4% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 158,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

