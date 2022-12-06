McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in McKesson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 360.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Trading Down 1.1 %

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $382.44 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $219.23 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.