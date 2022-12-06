Medifast (NYSE:MED) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MED. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medifast from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of MED stock opened at $121.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $221.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.06 per share, for a total transaction of $58,938.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,584.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after acquiring an additional 24,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 173,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

