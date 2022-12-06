Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Gap Up to $205.50

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $205.50, but opened at $211.42. Medpace shares last traded at $205.68, with a volume of 3,810 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Medpace Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares in the company, valued at $987,577,763.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,571,824.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,080,720 shares in the company, valued at $931,019,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

