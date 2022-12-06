Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading 3.7% Higher

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.88. 197,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,825,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 182.94% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

