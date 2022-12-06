Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Purchased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) by 135.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,058,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756,813 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned about 2.61% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 6,074,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 489,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 59.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 278,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 114.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 325,109 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 72.6% in the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 544,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 229,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 370,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.86.

MREO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

