Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Down 5%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 80,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MESO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $496.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Delaney Dennis R acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

