Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Down 4.7%

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.66 and last traded at $116.67. 207,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,100,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $174.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $303.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,539,519 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,751,770,000 after acquiring an additional 539,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,882,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,639,100,000 after acquiring an additional 481,760 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

