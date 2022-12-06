Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $19.63 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.20 or 0.01716464 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013675 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00030142 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00038133 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.71 or 0.01754807 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

