Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market capitalization of $771,555.68 and $5,429.81 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

