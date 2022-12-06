MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of MetLife worth $44,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in MetLife by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

NYSE MET opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

