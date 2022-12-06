Millennium Management LLC Has $112.65 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,404,388 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.85% of Synchrony Financial worth $112,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 274,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 146,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,836,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

