Millennium Management LLC Has $93.32 Million Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 1,469.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571,311 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 3.51% of MaxLinear worth $93,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MXL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 416.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 91,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

MaxLinear Price Performance

About MaxLinear

MXL stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

