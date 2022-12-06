Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,885 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Avery Dennison worth $119,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,330,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,980,000 after buying an additional 75,826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,570,000 after acquiring an additional 170,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after purchasing an additional 158,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $191.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.16 and its 200-day moving average is $176.80. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.41.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

