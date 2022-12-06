Millennium Management LLC Sells 881,162 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 881,162 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $103,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 113.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,133,000 after buying an additional 62,101 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 30.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after buying an additional 35,124 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Pluribus Labs LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE stock opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.09. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

