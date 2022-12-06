Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Mina has a total market cap of $431.20 million and $9.21 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mina has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 763,684,389 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 763,028,985.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.58227785 USD and is up 2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $15,482,255.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

