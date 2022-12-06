Mizuho Cuts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $36.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered Invitation Homes from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Invitation Homes by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,856,000 after acquiring an additional 393,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 162.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,963,000 after buying an additional 634,559 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 138.2% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 519,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after buying an additional 158,481 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

