ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $82.00, but opened at $84.57. ModivCare shares last traded at $84.57, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 89,033 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.09 per share, with a total value of $6,774,520.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,371,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,326,085.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $647.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.01 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ModivCare by 54.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ModivCare by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ModivCare by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ModivCare by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

