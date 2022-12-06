Moffett Nathanson Boosts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $50.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Moffett Nathanson to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Shares of FOUR opened at $47.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $66.86.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

