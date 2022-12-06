Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

NYSE MHK traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.95. 2,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.56. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

