Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 313.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,524 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Molina Healthcare worth $23,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,083,000 after buying an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after buying an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total transaction of $9,922,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,390,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,280 shares of company stock valued at $73,214,537 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $335.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.97.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

