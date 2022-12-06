Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

NASDAQ MCRI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.91. 40,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 514,761 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 232.8% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 211,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 147,759 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,162,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,496,000 after buying an additional 112,865 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 92,274 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 414,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after buying an additional 70,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

