MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $334.00 million-$337.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.74 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.31 EPS.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.7 %

MDB traded down $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.72. 3,316,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.13 and a 200 day moving average of $245.90. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $570.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $233.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $330.15.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,002 shares of company stock worth $18,805,503 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

