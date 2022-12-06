Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Up 18.4% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00002465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $193.00 million and $9.19 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00079754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00060289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025659 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,045,936,253 coins and its circulating supply is 460,246,412 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

