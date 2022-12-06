Morgan Stanley Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $45.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.65.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

