Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 71,197 shares.The stock last traded at $238.59 and had previously closed at $240.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Morningstar Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.69, for a total value of $1,348,326.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,412,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,171,755.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $2,153,248.99. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,268,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,242,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.69, for a total transaction of $1,348,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,412,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,171,755.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,321 shares of company stock worth $23,941,385 in the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Morningstar by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

