Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 404,692 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 361.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,692 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,838,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,435,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,572 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 28,941.6% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,446,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,871,000 after buying an additional 5,428,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,022,000 after buying an additional 2,142,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5,618.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,117,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,831,000 after buying an additional 2,080,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA SH opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.