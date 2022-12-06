Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 339,585 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 339,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April makes up about 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 627.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,660,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,396,000 after buying an additional 1,432,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 622,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after buying an additional 594,080 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,758,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 856.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 273,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,468,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DAPR opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71.

