Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.39.

