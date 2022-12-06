Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45.

