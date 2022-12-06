Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 452.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,806,000 after buying an additional 1,530,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 2,629.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,290,000 after buying an additional 676,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Raymond James cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

