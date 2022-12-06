Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,934. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $452.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.17. The company has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.42 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

