Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $99.19 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

